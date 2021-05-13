Portsmouth Sportsplex vaccination center to close May 22

The Sportsplex will be accepting walk-ins for the COVID-19 shot from now until its last day of Saturday, May 22.

Time is running out if you want to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Portsmouth Sportsplex.

The Portsmouth Community Vaccination Center (CVC) will be closing, with its final day of vaccinations on Saturday, May 22.

The Portsmouth CVC is accepting walk-ins and you no longer need an appointment if you want the vaccine.

Vaccinations will still be available in Portsmouth and the Hampton Roads area at other locations. To find out more, go to go to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682) between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

The Portsmouth Sportsplex is located at 801 Portsmouth Boulevard and the CVC entrance is from the Summit Avenue side of the Sportsplex,1610 Summit Avenue. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with May 22nd being its final day of operation.