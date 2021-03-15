Portsmouth to host mass-vaccination event starting Tuesday

Portsmouth was chosen as one of three sites to host a mass clinic based on their senior populations and the proportion of Black and Latino residents.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A mass-vaccination event will begin inoculating people against the coronavirus at a sports complex in the southeastern Virginia city of Portsmouth.

The event begins Tuesday at the Portsmouth Sportsplex. Portsmouth was one of three cities that health officials in Virginia selected to have a federally run vaccination clinic.

They were chosen based on their senior populations and the proportion of Black and Latino residents.

The area’s rate of hospitalizations and deaths also factored into the choosing of the site. About 54% of Portsmouth residents are Black.