Unvaccinated professor claims to have natural immunity to COVID, sues George Mason University over vaccine policy

FAIRFAX, Va. — A George Mason University professor is suing the school over its vaccination-for-all policy.

Dr. Todd Zywicki says he tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020. He claims he now has a natural immunity to the virus and several documented antibody tests that he believes will prove that claim.

"Now, nothing's perfect, obviously," Zywicki said in an interview with WUSA9. "But what the evidence shows is that those who have been infected and recovered from COVID have immunity protection that's comparable to that provided by the highest quality vaccines in the range of 90 to 95%."

However, a study released by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Aug. 6 showed data indicating unvaccinated people who were previously infected with COVID-19 were more than twice as likely to be reinfected with the virus as those who were fully vaccinated after contracting the virus.

“If you have had COVID-19 before, please still get vaccinated,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “This study shows you are twice as likely to get infected again if you are unvaccinated. Getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others around you, especially as the more contagious Delta variant spreads around the country.”

George Mason University’s policy states that they will require vaccines for all students, faculty and staff and require all to share verification of their vaccination status to work, study and live on campus.

All faculty members are supposed to upload their proof of vaccination to the university system by Oct.1, “Or have an approved medical or religious exemption." Students had the same requirement, with an Aug. 1 deadline.

Zywicki said he feels the policy is the school's way of trying to coerce him to undergo "an unnecessary and potentially risky medical procedure for no good reason."

The professor claims his doctor has advised him that he has an elevated risk of side effects from the vaccines. He said he filed for a medical exemption to the university's policy but he hasn't heard back.

Zywicki said his decision to remain unvaccinated could result in him not being allowed to set foot on campus.

"[The policy] would require me to be completely remote during the school year, not just teach remotely, the rule actually says never set foot on campus," Zywicki said. "And in my view, that's not treating my students right, I want to do the best of my job for my students. I don't think I deserve to be handicapped on this completely arbitrary basis from delivering for my students the best education that they desire."

The professor said he understands the school's need to keep people safe and doesn't argue against George Mason University asking for proof that employees and students won't spread the virus, but thinks the school should focus on immunity rather than vaccinations.

"We're not challenging George Mason's right to, in this case, to protect the community," he said. "But what we are saying is that you have to make sense and you can't try to compel me to undergo an unnecessary medical procedure just because you want to check a box rather than check whether or not me or anybody else actually have immune protection."

The university declined to comment on the specifics of Zywicki’s case.

“The decisions the University has made have been guided by currently available medical and scientific information and the guidance issued by federal and state public health agencies," the university said in a statement. "Based on this information and guidance, we believe that the steps we are taking will best protect the health and safety of the Mason community and allow the Mason community to engage in a vibrant in-person campus experience."