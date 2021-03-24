Riverside Health administers 100,000th vaccine, getting closer to Phase 1c

Riverside Health System reached this special milestone. Health coordinators said it marks a significant point in their vaccination efforts.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Riverside Health says with a recent uptick in doses, they've been able to vaccinate thousands of people every day. That includes their 100,000th vaccine dose administered Monday.

Riverside Health System's Vice President and Chief of Pharmacy, Cindy Williams, said pulling off this vaccination effort has been no easy task. She said they are finally reaching an efficient point in their vaccinations.

"Late January, early February, it was very lean in as far as getting vaccines," Williams said. "The 100,000 doses include first and second doses and what a great accomplishment. It really was a team effort and a lot of man-hours."

Williams explained they've been vaccinating since Dec. 15 and they're proud they've come this far in just a matter of months. With Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson recently ramping up supplies, she said it's been easier to vaccinate more people per day.

Now Williams said they are on their way to moving towards Phase 1c.

"For the Peninsula, based on what we're seeing, obviously the governor and the Department of Health will make that determination, but I think it's going to be in the next two weeks," Williams explained.

Though there is still a long way to go with Phase 2, she says healthcare groups on the Peninsula are working together to expand the resources available to people in Hampton Roads. Riverside Health is part of the initiative called "Operation Vaccinate the Peninsula" to push the vaccination efforts forward.

"We're looking at how we can increase our capacity at those larger events as well as the smaller, targeted vaccine clinics," Williams said.