S. Korea spy agency: N. Korea hackers targeted vaccine tech

South Korea’s spy agency says North Korean hackers attempted to steal information about coronavirus vaccines and treatments.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this June 16, 2017, file photo, North Korean men and women use computer terminals at the Sci-Tech Complex in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korean hackers attempted to steal information about coronavirus vaccines and treatments, South Korea's intelligence service said Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, but it denied a lawmaker's claim that vaccine maker Pfizer Inc. was targeted.

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s spy agency says North Korean hackers attempted to steal information about coronavirus vaccines and treatments. 

But it denied Tuesday that it told lawmakers that North Korea hacked Pfizer Inc. 

Earlier Tuesday, lawmaker Ha Tae-keung told reporters that during a closed-door briefing the National Intelligence Service told him and other lawmakers that Pfizer was hacked by North Korea. 

The NIS said it didn’t mention any pharmaceutical company by name when it told the lawmakers that North Korean hackers were trying to steal information about coronavirus vaccines and treatments. 

But Ha said he saw NIS documents saying “North Korea stole Pfizer (vaccine information).”

