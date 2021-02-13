Scam alert: Officials warn against fake vaccine emails circulating in Virginia Beach

The fake is similar to the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health's appointment invitation emails, but it demands money in exchange for a vaccine.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As vaccine distribution drags along, there are people trying their best to rip you off.

Over the last 24 hours Virginia Beach Department of Public Health officials found out a vaccination appointment email is circulating that looks almost identical to the one they send out, but it’s a fake!

“This is a public health emergency,” said VBDPH Emergency Manager Bob Engle. “That is when you see some of these bad characters come out to take advantage of people.”

On Friday morning, health officials learned a phony email is hitting Virginia Beach inboxes. Engle said the fake is similar to their appointment invitation emails, but it demands money in exchange for a vaccine.

“They are using the email that we send out here from the health department,” Engle said. “They are modifying it maybe just a little from who is originating the email.”

He added the shot won’t cost a dime.

“They should never have to provide any information that relates to money or provide any money to receive this vaccine,” Engle said.

Engle urges people not to provide their social security number, bank information, or driver’s license number. He said the registration system does ask about health insurance information, but you don’t need to provide it.

“Just put 'no insurance' because it really doesn’t matter,” Engle said. “There is no cost associated with the vaccine coming from the health department or any other provider. Keep that to yourself and reduce the vulnerabilities to your account."

Engle said they are working to vaccinate the community as quickly as possible.

“When people’s names come up, we will get an email to them,” Engle said. “We know people are desperate to get this vaccine as quickly as possible. But please, do not let these bad characters take advantage of you.”

Officials released additional tips to avoid scammers:

Scammers may pose as legitimate businesses or organizations related to the distribution of the vaccine, including the VBDPH, in an effort to steal your personal or financial information.

Before clicking on any links, ensure that any email you receive related to the vaccine is coming from a legitimate source before clicking links or opening attachments. You may also hover your mouse over links to see where they lead to ensure the URL is legitimate.

Anything that conveys a sense of urgency to click a link or provide information should be regarded as suspicious.

Continuously update your passwords and update any default unsecure settings. Ensure backup protocols are in place with your devices

Never give out your personal information, including banking information, passwords Social Security Number, etc. over the phone or via email.