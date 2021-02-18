School districts rush to get teachers vaccinated against COVID-19

York County, Chesapeake and Newport News have been very successful at getting staff vaccinated with the first dose.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Staff and teachers assigned to the 19 school buildings in York County have almost all received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at 90 percent, while 67 percent of the system's 2,500 employees have one dose down.

In a nationwide vaccine rollout that has seen more than its fair share of bumps and bruises, York County school administrators are pretty proud of their record.

"We partnered with the City of Newport News and Christopher Newport University and we were able to get some shot clinics organized. They did a great job," said Chief Operations Officer, Dr. J. Carroll.

As system administrators knew doses were available, York County and Newport News School districts negotiated with CNU and the City of Newport News to get their teachers and staff vaccinated. A spokesperson for Newport News schools says 88 percent of employees who expressed interest in getting the vaccine, have already received first doses.

Other districts haven't been as lucky. In Isle of Wight County, teachers are wading in the same pool as the rest of the phase IB citizens trying to navigate their way through the registration process.

In an email, spokesperson Lynn Briggs writes, "When the vaccine allotment changed, many of our employees had their appointments canceled due to the shortage and are having a difficult time finding any appointments within a 50-mile radius."

Three-hundred of the system's 400 teachers have signed up for a vaccine appointment through the Vaccine Administration Management System. They are hopeful employees will be able to receive the vaccine at a clinic organized by Western Tidewater Health District.

Here's how school employees in other districts are doing with the vaccine rollout:

Chesapeake

Out of 5,800 public schools' employees, 3,400 have received their first doses. That number is expected to reach 4,400 by the end of the week. 1,397 employees have received their second doses. All employees interested in receiving the vaccine should be fully vaccinated by March 19.

Norfolk

1,741 of the district's 2,566 teachers have indicated an interest in receiving the vaccine. Among all schools' employees, 2,250 have either gotten the first dose or are scheduled to get the second one. 1,250 have yet to get the first shot.

Virginia Beach

Out of the school system's 15,000 employees, 8,000 requested to receive the vaccine. No numbers were given on how many employees have been vaccinated.

Hampton

As of February 2, 1,875 first doses were administered to schools' employees that included teachers, custodians, coaches, and more. Additional clinics have been held.

Suffolk

993 staff members have received the first dose. This includes all school system staff.

Williamsburg/JCC

The district has approximately 1,800 employees. As of last Friday, 80% of staff received the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The plan is for 417 employees who received their first dose of the vaccine on Jan. 22 to get their second shot this Friday. 71% percent of substitute teachers and student teachers have also received the first dose of the vaccine.