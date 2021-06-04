A second large vaccination center could soon open in Virginia Beach

The city manager’s Friday newsletter said they are looking into the old Toys 'R' Us building by Lynnhaven Mall.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Operation Vaccinate Virginia Beach now is sliding into Phase 2.

“To be able to reach out to the whole community is pretty exciting for us,” said VB EMS Chief Ed Brazle.

The city is finishing up Tier 1c, but now anyone 16 or older can get their shot.

“When we are looking at the sheer numbers in the pool versus the supply that we got, we are ready, we are ready for more,” Brazle said.

Brazle said Phase 2 could include a few hundred thousand people. However, it’s too early to tell.

“The length of Phase 2 is going to depend on how many people want the shot and how many people are giving the shots,” Brazle said.

Staff at the Convention Center mass vaccination site staff are doing 12,000 vaccinations a week.

City officials are working with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management to get another large community vaccination center going. The city manager’s Friday newsletter said they are looking into the old Toys "R" Us building by Lynnhaven Mall. It said the site is expected to open around April 20.

Plans aren’t set in stone, but Brazle said the potential site would do 3,000 shots a day.

“If we can get this state site in Virginia Beach, that will really help with the flow,” Brazle said.

Health officials want to target more young people. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky voiced concern about spring breakers, with not enough people fully vaccinated, nationwide.

Recently reported positive cases at local institutions are low:

Norfolk State University - 65 (last update: 3/31)

William & Mary – 43 (last update: 4/4)

Old Dominion University – 25 (last update: 3/25)

Virginia Wesleyan University - 15 (last update: 3/26)

Christopher Newport University – 4 (last update: 4/5)

Hampton University - 1 (past 10 days)

“I think it is definitely true, that younger folks are at lower risk of having a bad outcome if they get COVID than older people,” said UVA Infectious Diseases Dr. Patrick Jackson.

Still, Dr. Jackson said young people can get extremely sick or could spread COVID or COVID variants to a loved one.

“The more people that are vaccinated, the less virus circulating around, the less opportunity it has to mutate,” Dr. Jackson said.

If you want a shot, sign up for a shot at vaccinate.virginia.gov.

“It’s your turn and we want to get shots in arms,” Brazle said.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is also working hard to target harder to reach communities

They have teams on the ground, going door to door, to make sure people have enough educational materials to make an informed decision about the vaccine.

VDEM officials said they are teaming up with local leaders to reach the right people. They have six teams across the Commonwealth, three of which are spread across Hampton Roads.

“We’ve been embedded into these communities for a while now,” said VDEM Policy Advisor Desire Branch-Ellis. “We know what works, what doesn’t work. Sometimes just being on the ground is the best way to reach certain pockets of the population and that is what we are really focused on.”