Some Walmart, Sam's Club locations in Virginia offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Virginians who qualify in the current phase can set up an appointment at a select Walmart or Sam's Club to get the COVID-19 Vaccine.

RICHMOND, Va. — Individuals are getting a chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine at their local Walmart, depending on the location.

In Virginia, Walmart and Sam's Club announced that its pharmacies will start distributing COVID-19 vaccines to eligible customers seven days a week. This will only be available at select locations.

Individuals who have scheduled an appointment will receive a digital reminder letting them know when to return for their second dose of the vaccine. This will be within the required timeframe.

Customers do not need to be a member of Sam's Club in order to set up an appointment.

To find a store in your area that will be vaccinating, click here, to find a store in your area that will be vaccinating.