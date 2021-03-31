x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Vaccine

Some Walmart, Sam's Club locations in Virginia offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Virginians who qualify in the current phase can set up an appointment at a select Walmart or Sam's Club to get the COVID-19 Vaccine.
Credit: AP
FILE - This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart launched a pilot program Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, using drones to deliver groceries and household essentials in a North Carolina city. The retail giant is using drones from Flytrex in Fayetteville, where it says it hopes to gain insight into customers' and its workers' experience with the technology. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

RICHMOND, Va. — Individuals are getting a chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine at their local Walmart, depending on the location.

In Virginia, Walmart and Sam's Club announced that its pharmacies will start distributing COVID-19 vaccines to eligible customers seven days a week. This will only be available at select locations.

Customers who qualify in the current phase to receive the vaccine will need to schedule an appointment through the Walmart and Sam's website.

Individuals who have scheduled an appointment will receive a digital reminder letting them know when to return for their second dose of the vaccine. This will be within the required timeframe.

Customers do not need to be a member of Sam's Club in order to set up an appointment.

To find a store in your area that will be vaccinating, click here, to find a store in your area that will be vaccinating.

Visit the Walmart website for more information on updates on its efforts of administering COVID-19 vaccines.

Related Articles