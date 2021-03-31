Some Walmart, Sam's Club locations in Virginia offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments

RICHMOND, Va. — Individuals are getting a chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine at their local Walmart, depending on the location.
In Virginia, Walmart and Sam's Club announced that its pharmacies will start distributing COVID-19 vaccines to eligible customers seven days a week. This will only be available at select locations.
Customers who qualify in the current phase to receive the vaccine will need to schedule an appointment through the Walmart and Sam's website.
Individuals who have scheduled an appointment will receive a digital reminder letting them know when to return for their second dose of the vaccine. This will be within the required timeframe.
Customers do not need to be a member of Sam's Club in order to set up an appointment.
To find a store in your area that will be vaccinating, click here, to find a store in your area that will be vaccinating.
Visit the Walmart website for more information on updates on its efforts of administering COVID-19 vaccines.