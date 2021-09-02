St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital doubles number of children in pediatric COVID-19 vaccine study

St. Jude said 30 slots for children ages 5 to 11-years-old filled instantly.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — By the end of next week, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is doubling the children included in its pediatric COVID-19 vaccine trial for ages 5 to 11.

The children's research hospital added 30 more kids to the trial. Those slots filled instantly.

Doctors said they actually have more parents on the waiting list than they can handle.

In May, St. Jude asked to participate in three trials for Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for kids ages 6 months to 11-years-old.

Adding more kids to the study has delayed emergency U.S. authorization for those under 12, but it's not clear for how long.

The FDA said doses should be available for ages 5 to 11 by the end of the year.