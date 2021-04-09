Teens and vaccines: what pediatricians advise for families with children eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Local pediatricians are making sure families with teens are educated when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine and more.

NORFOLK, Va. — For years, pediatricians have been educating families about the latest vaccines and the one for COVID-19 is the same for physicians every year.

Dr. Douglas Mitchell is the Medical Director of the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters Medical Group, an organization of 20 pediatric practices across 31 locations throughout the region. He is also a pediatrician at Norfolk Pediatrics. He says he's been talking to patients about the COVID-19 vaccine for months.

“We do vaccines for all diseases all the time, including the flu, so this is just one more vaccine in our quiver if you will to help prevent illnesses," explained Dr. Mithcell. “It's safe and protective."

All of Hampton Roads is well into Phase Two, which is ahead of the curve with the United States officially entering Phase Two on Monday. Norfolk’s FEMA mass vaccination clinic at Military Circle Mall says it’s recently seeing an uptick in younger adults signing up for their vaccine. However, on the Peninsula, Riverside Health System says it still needs more people to register.

Dr. Mitchell says it’s common to see parents hesitant to get their teens vaccinated, but he says it's good to remember how the pros outweigh the cons in this pandemic.

“Don't be afraid of those achiness and fevers that have been reported. The protection is worth that one day of not feeling very well, because that is just your body telling you it's working," said Mitchell.

Dr. Mitchell says depending on the latest data by Pfizer and the CDC, he expects younger kids ages 12 and older to be eligible in the next few months or into the Fall season in time for school.

He says his team and other pediatricians are recommending parents get their children's other vaccinations earlier in the year to prevent any issues as they head back to school.

"You have to have 14 days separating COVID vaccine from any other vaccine," explained Mitchell. "So, we encourage people to do the back-to-school stuff now. Get your physicals for sports and school out of the way. Get those annual booster shots now...so, we don't have to worry about the 14-day distancing that can become very problematic."

Mitchell says if you are wondering what to do for your child, the best thing to do is speak to your physician.

The Pfizer vaccine is the dose recommended by the CDC for ages 16 and 17. Those who are 18 and older can choose which vaccine they may want. If you are under the age of 18, you must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when receiving your COVID-19 vaccine.

You can schedule your free vaccine today with Riverside Health System online, or call 757-534-5050. If you live on the Eastern Shore, you can call (757) 442-6600 to schedule your vaccine appointment.