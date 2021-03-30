Three Rivers Health District moves to Phase 1c for COVID-19 vaccinations

The Three Rivers and Eastern Shore Health Districts are the only local health sectors around Hampton Roads that have expanded vaccine distribution to Phase 1c.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. — The Three Rivers Health District has started vaccinating people in Phase 1c of Virginia's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

Under this phase, vaccinations can be offered to other essential workers in the fields energy, water, wastewater and waste removal, housing and construction, food service, transportation and logistics, institutions of higher learning, finance, information technology and communications, media, legal services, public safety and public health.

THRD serves up to 10 localities on the Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck including Gloucester, Mathews and Middlesex counties.

Vaccines are available by registration and appointment.

To pre-register, or to update your pre-registration record, visit www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682). English- and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Translation services also are available, in more than 100 languages. For TTY, dial 7-1-1.

The district is still vaccinating individuals in Phases 1a and 1b.

