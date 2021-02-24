UK to push at G-7 for global standard on 'vaccine passports'

The government says it will “look to introduce a system to allow vaccinated individuals to travel more freely internationally.”

LONDON, UK — Britain says it will use its presidency of the Group of Seven economic powers to push for an internationally recognized system of vaccine passports that could allow world travel to resume.

It added it would work with other countries through the World Health Organization, the G-7 and other bodies on “a clear international framework with standards.”