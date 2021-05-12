Pfizer COVID vaccine for ages 12-15: CDC committee votes Wednesday

Most communities have been waiting for Wednesday's CDC vaccine advisory committee to sign off on the move before giving COVID-19 vaccines to ages 12-15.

WASHINGTON — A federal vaccine advisory committee is scheduled to vote early Wednesday afternoon on whether to recommend Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds.

The meeting comes two days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it was expanding emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12-15.

While a handful of cities started offering shots to children ages 12 to 15 on Tuesday, most communities were waiting for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's committee to sign off on the move.

If the committee gives the OK, the CDC would likely adopt the recommendation quickly and shots could begin in most places.

Most COVID-19 vaccines worldwide have been authorized for adults. Pfizer’s vaccine is being used in multiple countries for teens as young as 16, and Canada recently became the first to expand use to children 12 and up. Parents, school administrators and public health officials elsewhere have eagerly awaited approval for the shot to be made available to more young people.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks on the COVID-19 response and vaccination program at 3:30 p.m. Eastern.

When could kids 12 to 15 get the COVID vaccine?

Shots could begin quickly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adopts the advisory committee’s recommendation.

President Joe Biden said last week that the administration was prepared to ship doses to 20,000 pharmacies around the country and directly to pediatricians as soon as the authorization was made.

Pfizer in late March released preliminary results from a vaccine study of 2,260 U.S. volunteers ages 12 to 15, which showed its shot provided protection for the younger group.

What are the COVID vaccine side effects for kids?

The kids enrolled in the study had side effects similar to young adults, Pfizer said. The main side effects are pain, fever, chills and fatigue, particularly after the second dose.

On Friday, Pfizer and BioNTech announced they had started the process to request full approval from the FDA for their mRNA coronavirus vaccine for adults 16 and older.

The FDA has only given Emergency Use Authorization in December 2020 for the two-dose vaccine to be used on individuals 16 years of age and older. Since receiving the Emergency Use Authorization, more than 170 million doses of the vaccine have been delivered across the U.S.

Pfizer and BioNTech said data to support its vaccine will be submitted to the FDA on a "rolling basis" over the coming weeks. The companies requested a priority review, which asks the FDA to fast-track the application within six months instead of the usual 10 months.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

The United States has more than 32 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.