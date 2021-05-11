VDH vaccine coordinator breaks down rollout of COVID-19 vaccine for kids

VDH Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula says the department is committed to shipping 377,000 vaccines from November 1 through November 8.

NORFOLK, Va. — VDH Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula says they're committed to shipping 377,000 doses for kids to several facilities across the state this week. Some of those doses have already made their way to Hampton Roads.

"About 252,000 of those doses to doctor's offices, health systems, health departments and our community vaccination centers," he said. "And then another 125,000 to pharmacies through the federal retail pharmacy program."

Dr. Avula says school clinics would be a big help in getting elementary-age children to roll up their sleeves.

"We've really encouraged schools to do what makes the most sense for their student population and what makes the most sense for their staffing," he said. "There are going to be different examples all over the state."

Schools could hold a clinic during the school day or after hours.

As public clinics administer the child vaccine, questions loom concerning a booster shot down the line.

Dr. Avula says it's possible with adults in need of a booster shot but health leaders need more time to research when children will need it.

"At about six months and beyond, that's when you see it drop off," Dr. Avula said. "That immunity may last longer in children. So, we really need to follow the data, figure out how long those circulating antibodies last."

Right now, Dr. Avula is focusing on getting shots into arms. He's also closely watching the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine trials for young children. He says it'll be a while before those vaccines are authorized.