Vaccine demand still far outweighs the supply in Virginia Beach

More than 60,000 people in Virginia Beach have pre-registered on the Vaccinate Virginia Beach Portal, but there are still only so many shots to give.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Workers and volunteers at the Virginia Beach Convention Center continue vaccinating as many people as they possibly can.

“It’s a challenge. It’s a challenge, but we are keeping our heads down and providing the shots,” explained Bob Engle, the Virginia Beach Public Health Emergency Coordinator. He said there are only so many shots to give. He said his department received 5,200 vaccine doses this week.

“We could do more. We could do three, four even five-thousand people a day, but we just don’t have the vaccine for that right now,” Engle explained.

He asks people to stay patient. Engle said more than 60,000 people in Virginia Beach pre-registered on the Vaccinate Virginia Beach Portal.

“When people register and they select their category, their entry is dated and time-stamped, and they are put in the order that they registered,” Engle explained.

If you signed up, he said don’t be surprised if you don’t get an email to schedule an appointment right away. Engle said once the vaccine is available, VDH will contact you.

"We know people who are anxious to get the shot. We think we have a good system and process that equable to everybody," Engle explained. "It’s based on when they registered in the portal and we will continue to select people from that portal as we open up clinics each week."

After weeks of waiting, Virginia Beach special education teacher Domenica Kloepell received her first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

“I registered; I was able to get on the vaccination list for today. I made the appointment at 11 to get the shot,” she said. “It’s painless, simple, and easy.”

As people wait their turn for the vaccine, Engle said he hopes Virginia Beach receives more doses in the next couple of months. He said if the FDA approves the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, those doses could be available by March.