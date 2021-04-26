Virginia Dept. of Emergency Management to open three more mass vaccination centers this week in Hampton Roads

VDEM took over operations of the mass vaccination facility at the Virginia Beach Convention Center on Monday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three additional mass vaccination clinics run by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management are opening across Hampton Roads this week.

VDEM took over operations of the mass vaccination facility at the Virginia Beach Convention Center on Monday. They are running the show, along with contractor AshBritt.

“As of 1 p.m., I was hearing the average wait time was 30 minutes or less,” said VDEM Director of Communications Lauren Opett.

Shots are available six days a week, by appointment only. Opett said they bring their own staff and supplies.

“It allows our local governments and other staff to get back to the important work that they do on a normal day-to-day basis,” Opett said.

The extra hands and hours allow crews to get more shots in arms. Up to 4,000 first doses this week, and many more second doses.

“Up to 5,000 second-doses of Moderna and then an estimated 4,000 second-doses of Pfizer,” Opett said. “These were appointments that existed prior to our vendor taking over.”

Some people received emails from VDEM recently to reschedule appointments. Opett said they are trying to consolidate lists and appointment systems through the transition, but they will get you in.

“I just want to assure everybody that if they received their first dose at that site, they will be able to get their second dose of that vaccine they received the first time at that same site,” Opett said.

While the process is the same, people said things look slightly different inside.

“They had quite a bit more tables to give the shots,” said Sara Phillips.

But what hasn’t changed is the relief they feel after crossing off shot number 2.

“I feel more at ease going into public and stuff,” said Kandice Fulchon. “I was one of the types hiding out in the house, not going anywhere.”

More vaccination sites are on the way.

On Tuesday, VDEM officials will open a facility in Newport News and another one at the Hampton Coliseum on Thursday. That will make 10 facilities run by VDEM.

Anyone looking to get a first dose appointment can go to VaccineFinder.org or here. They can also call 877-829-4682.