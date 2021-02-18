VDH: Icy weather delays shipment of 106,000+ COVID-19 vaccine doses to Virginia

Parts of Virginia were seeing ice, rain and sleet Thursday, but a release from the VDH said conditions farther west were the main problem.

NORFOLK, Va. — Thursday afternoon, the Virginia Department of Health said winter weather across the United States was delaying COVID-19 vaccine shipments to Virginia health departments.

Parts of Virginia were seeing ice, rain and sleet Thursday, but a release from the VDH said conditions farther west were the main problem.

"The Commonwealth will likely see a delay in the delivery of approximately 106,800 doses, due to distribution channels in the Midwest and elsewhere that are currently shut down," the release says.

It's not just shipping, though. Some vaccine producers were behind schedule due to the weather.

"The vaccine and ancillary supplies are produced in multiple locations throughout the country using several hub connections to deliver vaccines directly to providers," says the release. "Two percent of Virginia’s providers are seeing delayed ancillary supply kits."

The state health department said several vaccination events would have to be rescheduled for people who had appointments to get those doses.

The spokesperson for VDH said it's not just Virginia's roads that have to clear to open those supply lines back up - highways in the Midwest were a part of the route for Virginia vaccines.

The release said the department was working with federal vaccine partners to get specific details about the delays, and was hoping to "mitigate" the impact on Virginians who are next on the waitlist.