VDH launches COVID-19 vaccine dashboard

RICHMOND, Va. — A new tool from the Virginia Department of Health will now track who's received the COVID-19 vaccine.

It can be found on the state's COVID-19 dashboard. It showed 437 new doses were been administered on Wednesday alone, bringing Virginia's total to more than 19,000 doses. The numbers will be updated daily.

The dashboard also breaks down vaccinations by race, age, and gender.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has also recently added information about people who are vaccinated for coronavirus to their state's COVID-19 dashboard.

Health officials say that while vaccines are a major step to ending the pandemic, it will still take months to vaccinate everyone who wants to be vaccinated.