Virginia Beach clarifies: patients can't choose which brand of COVID-19 vaccine to get

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Monday morning, the Virginia Beach City Government made an important clarification for people signed up to get the vaccine: on the day of a vaccination clinic, they won't be able to guarantee any patients a specific brand of the shot.

So far, the city has been receiving both the Moderna vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine from the Virginia Department of Health.

They both take two doses to reach maximum protection from severe cases of COVID-19. Both Moderna and Pfizer also reported their vaccines were about 95% effective at preventing mild to severe symptoms after two doses.

Neither brand puts a live strain of the novel coronavirus into a person's body.

There should be three weeks between the first and second doses of a Pfizer vaccine, and a month between the first and second doses of a Moderna vaccine.

The main difference between the two doses in circulation so far, is the temperature hospitals have to store them.

