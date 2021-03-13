Virginia Beach Health Department helping underserved populations get vaccine

On Friday, the health department held one of four planned, appointment-only, community vaccination clinics.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More vaccine flowing to Virginia Beach is allowing health officials to expand their outreach to underserved communities across the city.

“It’s a sense of relief,” said Juanita Thurston. “For me it’s personal, my mom is in Indiana and I am anxious to get home to her.”

After getting a first dose of hope, more people in Hampton Roads are one step closer to long-awaited hugs.

“We have been stuck at home over the last year,” said Kenneth Jones. “We are not from here originally, so we want to be able to travel and see our families down south.”

Virginia Beach Public Health officials held their first community vaccination clinic at the Kempsville Recreation Center. Officials said it’s an extra step to ensure equity in distribution.

“Throughout the city, we have been able to identify certain communities in Virginia Beach that are not receiving the amount of vaccine they should receive, based on the portion of the population they are,” said VBDPH Emergency Manager Bob Engle. “They tend to be our underserved communities.”

Engle said local faith leaders are helping them identify people to register for the clinics.

“We are reaching people that might not have a way to get to the convention center or might not feel secure coming to the convention center,” Engle said. “Their faith-based leaders contacted them. They trust those leaders.”

Community clinics aren’t open to all, but health officials said they aren’t replacing any mass vaccination efforts at the convention center, only adding to them.

“We are continuing to do 10,000 to 11,000 first and second doses at the convention center each week,” Engle said. “But we are receiving more vaccine going forward and able to do these outreach events in Virginia Beach.

The Health Department has three more community clinics scheduled; they plan to vaccinate 1,000 people at each.

“I feel really good about getting it,” Thurston said.

Those who got their first dose are already dreaming about reuniting with family after the second.