Virginia Beach in need of volunteers to administer COVID-19 vaccines

Officials they're expecting an increase in COVID-19 vaccine doses and need more volunteers to administer those doses.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city officials said they need more volunteers to work in the vaccination clinics being held in the city.

Virginia Beach EMS Deputy Chief Tom Green said the state has put them on notice that more doses will become available. More doses mean they need more volunteers to administer the shots.

"We know with this vaccine increase, we're going to need a lot more people," Green said.

At the convention center, 80% of workers are volunteers, and they're working five days a week. It's an intensive schedule that's taking a toll.

"Volunteers that have been here for two months are starting to wear out a little bit," Green said.

To volunteer, visit www.VBEMS.com/VolunteerVaccinator and select “Create Account."

You will need to provide your credentials/certifications for verification and complete a brief EMS orientation over the phone, and online training courses that should only take between two and three hours.

Lastly, you'll have to consent to a background check performed by the Virginia Beach EMS.

Right now, the clinic is receiving about 5,000 shots per week from the state.

"We'd like to do more vaccine but that's going to require more people, so we're seeking volunteers to help fill in the goals now," Green said.