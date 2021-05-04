Virginia Beach opens up appointments for Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccinations

Anyone ages 16 and older who lives and works in the city and has pre-registered can receive a vaccine.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Starting this week, the city of Virginia Beach will open up COVID-19 vaccine appointments to anyone who lives or works in the city.

Last week, the city announced that it would be moving to Phase 1c of the state's vaccine distribution plan, which expands vaccinations to more essential workers.

Now, they're ready to administer vaccine doses to anyone 16 and older who has already pre-registered for a shot. The mass vaccination program the city launched some time ago is inching towards a milestone achievement: its 100,000th vaccine.

Governor Northam has set April 18 as the date that all adults in Virginia would be eligible for a shot. Some localities around Hampton Roads have moved into Phase 2 well ahead of that goal, like Chesapeake, the Eastern Shore and Norfolk.

Anyone who lives or works in the city needs to pre-register so they can be notified about a vaccine appointment. People can register on the statewide database or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1).