Virginia Department of Emergency Management hiring outreach specialists to spread vaccine information

HAMPTON, Va. — There are plenty of COVID-19 vaccines still available at clinics in the area, so Tuesday's Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) job fair searched for workers to send into the communities for outreach and registration.

That outreach might even result in a clinic near you.

"If you have group of 20 or 30 people that want to get vaccinated we can create an event for them," said Gaylene Kanoyton, the president of Celebrate Healthcare.

Kanoyton is looking for applicants to work 12 to 25 hours a week for $20 an hour, going into communities and encouraging people to get the vaccine.

Before any clinics are set up, the healthcare entrepreneur wants to bring information to areas with high hesitancy rates. She said it was imperative for this initiative to be hyperlocal, with relatable specialists.

"We have areas that we know have high level of hesitancy. This is no different than voter registration, knocking on doors talking to people, going to the mall, churches," she said.

Yubuncka Anderson will start knocking on those doors to prevent more of what she's already seen.

"I've seen the devastation that's done in the Black community especially, and I just wanted to do something to give back, to get the word out in my community," Anderson said.

Joyce Brooks, another outreach specialist, thinks a personal touch will help.

"Sometimes I think one-on-one contact works, may run into people I know that have some issues, can be helpful on a one-on-one personal level."

For Cierra Edwards, the opportunity just fit. She's an entrepreneur in school for psychology and social work.

"Hey if this is something you're interested in were offering information," Edwards said. "This is what the studies show, and if you're feeling comfortable you can do it, letting them know they have the option, putting the information out there. It is positive information, and letting people know they can feel comfortable with the next step."

You might just see one of them in your neighborhood; they'll be there to listen and educate.

"Any initiative that would require people that might be hesitant, you gotta go to them, go where they are," Kanoyton said, stressing the need for hyperlocal interaction.