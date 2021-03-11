Virginia Dept. of Health partners with Dollar General to vaccinate people against COVID-19

The only store in Hampton Roads to get vaccine doses is the Dollar General at 3350 Chesapeake Blvd. in Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Nov. 3, 2021.

For a few days in November, people in the Estabrook area of Norfolk can get their free COVID-19 vaccines at their local Dollar General.

The Virginia Department of Health is working with Dollar General stores across the state to get shots in the arms of people who haven't yet gotten their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Those people are the priority, but people who are 12 and older who need second doses or booster shots can also get those at the participating stores.

They're not offering doses for children 5-11 in this program. CVS, Walgreens and Walmart have been preparing to vaccinate children in that age range. You could also find age-specific vaccine locations by talking with your child's pediatrician.

The only store in Hampton Roads to get vaccine doses is the Dollar General at 3350 Chesapeake Blvd. in Norfolk.

The pilot program will offer vaccines there on Nov. 4 from 3-7 p.m., on Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Nov. 10 from noon to 4 p.m.

A spokesperson for the VDH said they'll add more days later.

If you want to get a vaccine, but can't come to these clinics, you can get information about opportunities near you by calling the state health department at 877-829-4682. You can also look up locations and times of nearby clinics online.

COVID-19 vaccines are always free.