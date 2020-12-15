x
Virginia Gov. Northam to attend Sentara healthcare worker vaccine event

The governor wants to be there as Virginia's frontline workers receive the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is planning to attend a vaccination event in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon. 

At 2:30, the governor will head to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, to watch frontline healthcare workers there get the FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine.

It's been in development for months, and was given approval for emergency use on Friday night.

The distribution of the vaccine starts with healthcare workers and people who live in long-term care facilities - two groups of people who are considered to be at higher risk of contracting the virus.

This is the first shot, of two doses the recipients will need to receive.

