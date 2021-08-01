Virginia outlines who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in 'Phase 1B'

Under Phase 1B, frontline essential workers - which includes teachers, grocery store workers, and mail carriers - are next in line. Also on the list: people over 75.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia is updating on who will qualify for COVID-19 vaccines in the next phase of distribution.

Under "Phase 1B," frontline essential workers -- which includes teachers, grocery store workers, and mail carriers -- are next in line.

Also on the list: people over the age of 75, as well as those living in correctional facilities or homeless shelters.

Because there are not enough vaccines to go around yet, Phase 1B is broken up into eight groups, in the following order:

Police, Fire, and Hazmat Corrections and homeless shelter workers Childcare/K-12 Teachers/Staff Food and Agriculture Manufacturing Grocery store workers Public transit workers Mail carriers (USPS and private)

The Virginia Department of Health says many of the essential workers will likely get the vaccine through employer-based clinics.