Some Virginia pharmacies will start vaccinating more people

The VDH said Wednesday that participating pharmacies will expand eligibility to people between the ages of 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions.

RICHMOND, Va. — Pharmacies in Virginia that are administering the coronavirus vaccine through a partnership with the federal government will begin offering doses to more people.

The Virginia Department of Health said Wednesday that participating pharmacies will expand eligibility to people between the ages of 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions.

Eligibility will also expand to more frontline essential workers.

Those workers include people in public safety, agriculture and manufacturing.

Other eligible fields include mail carriers, grocery store workers and government workers such as judges.

More than 300 pharmacies in Virginia are taking part in the federal pharmacy program.