Are you in Phase 1c? Now's the time to register!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As more of Virginia moves into Phase 1c for COVID-19 vaccinations, health officials are calling on residents to register so they can get scheduled for their shots.

Vaccines continue to flow into Virginia, and local health districts say more people need to be registered so they can be vaccinated, as the state's registration lists are beginning to run low.

If you qualify under Phase 1a, 1b, or 1c and haven't registered to get your vaccine yet, you're asked to sign up by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA.

Under Phase 1c, vaccinations can be offered to other essential workers in the fields of energy, water, wastewater and waste removal, housing and construction (this includes hospitality workers), food service, transportation and logistics, institutions of higher learning, finance, information technology and communications, media, legal services, public safety, and public health.

Currently in the Hampton Roads area, the City of Chesapeake along with the Eastern Shore, Gloucester, Mathews, and Middlesex counties are in Phase 1c.