QR codes for COVID-19 vaccination records now available for Virginians

Virginians now have another option to show proof of vaccination.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced Thursday the launch of QR codes for people to show their proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

In an effort to halt the spread of COVID-19, more employers are requiring employees to be vaccinated.

The department said the QR codes will make it easy for Virginians to show their vaccination records while protecting privacy.

The QR code is digitally signed by the VDH, so it can't be altered nor forged. The information from the QR code will only be available when you choose to share it. Employers who chose to verify vaccination status can do so with a free app.

If you're vaccinated, you can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov to get your record with a QR code. The code can be saved to a phone gallery, printed on paper or stored in a compatible account.

To get your COVID-19 vaccine, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA to find a site near you.