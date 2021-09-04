Walk-up registrations for COVID-19 vaccine accepted at Virginia Beach Convention Center

People can go to the Virginia Beach Convention Center to register for a COVID-19 shot. The clinic might have an appointment ready the same day as your registration.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach residents won't have to wait for e-mail or text invitations to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment anymore.

Starting next week, people can go to the mass clinic at the Virginia Beach Convention Center and register for a shot there. If it's possible, registrants might be able to get an appointment on the same day.

The center expects to have a limited number of same-day vaccine appointments available for people who do walk-up registrations.

To guarantee vaccine availability, though, we’re still encouraging people to schedule an appointment directly in the CDC’s Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS). The new link that people can use to schedule their appointments directly in VAMS will be available no later than Monday morning at https://emergency.vbgov.com/coronavirus," Emergency Medical Services Chief and Incident Commander Ed Brazle said.

Walk-up registration at the Convention Center will be available between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the following days: