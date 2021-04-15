'We made a quick pivot' | People originally scheduled to get Johnson & Johnson vaccine receive alternative doses at Hampton clinics

Following the pause on the Johnson&Johnson vaccines due to health safety concerns, Hampton clinics had to pivot to offer Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hundreds of people in Hampton Roads are switching from J&J COVID-19 vaccine appointments to Moderna or Pfizer after J&J was put on hold by the CDC.

Hampton Roads halted all J&J clinics, including the large ones expected to take place at the convention center and Christopher Newport University. Riverside Health’s Vice President & Chief of Pharmacy, Cindy Williams, said it was a quick turnaround.

“We made a very quick pivot and said we got some Moderna that we can shift from Riverside Regional Medical Center over to CNU, so we do not have to cancel the clinic," Williams explained.

Williams said the cancellation of the vaccine impacted the clinics using about 5,500 doses, but it's not creating a big backup in appointments. Fortunately, she said there were no cancellations at the Hampton Roads Convention Center clinic for Thursday.

"It appears to be sort of a one-time about 5,500 dose impact, but we were able to come together and find the vaccine to bridge that gap and we feel like it should not impact our ability," said Williams. "It actually worked in our favor because we were able to offer the Pfizer to more people around the age of 16 since J&J wasn't recommended for younger groups."

For people like Sherl Hines, who has underlying health conditions, she said she was supposed to get her Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Hampton Roads Convention Center Thursday.

“Well, I was kind of disappointed," said Hines while waiting in line. "I wanted to get what I was calling a 'one and done.'"

Hines had to get the Pfizer vaccine, which will make her wait longer until she can go back on her prescribed medication, saying, "The Johnson & Johnson would've been easier, but I'd much rather be safe than sorry."