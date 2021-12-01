'We want to be transparent' | Williamsburg launches COVID-19 vaccine dashboard

Williamsburg is making sure its residents and neighboring counties get up-to-date information when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The City of Williamsburg's recently-launched COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard is your map and compass to everything about the vaccine in Williamsburg, York County and James City County.

Williamsburg Deputy Fire Chief, Larry Snyder, is part of this effort to help educate the public.

He said every municipality has some type of its own dashboard, so city leaders wanted Williamsburg to have the most accurate one they could develop.

"It's just like the local news, right?" said Snyder. "I'm really curious as to what's happening in Virginia Beach, but what I really want to know is what's happening in greater Williamsburg."

Snyder said with so much information floating around the internet regarding the pandemic, city leaders decided to launch this online hub to help everyone stay up to date with the most accurate information.

"We wanted to manage that information as best we could, and be transparent as we could with our community to let them know where we are, and also that we're working for them, right?" said Snyder. "And that we have a plan for these vaccination clinics, and we're not just idly standing by."

On the city's dashboard, you can see how many vaccine doses have already been administered in each county, as well as which phase the counties are in - and if you're eligible to receive the vaccine in that phase.

Snyder said the data is taken straight from information provided by the Virginia Department of Health, and the city makes sure the dashboard is fully updated weekly.

For those who may not have access to the internet, Snyder said that's the next challenge his team is working on: making sure everyone has this up-to-date information at their disposal.

He mentioned possibly offering accessible programs at local libraries for those who need it.

"We're still working on that, but definitely an important part of our strategy of communication," Snyder explained.