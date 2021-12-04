Webinar will help employers answer workplace-related vaccination questions

A local lab is hosting a virtual seminar to address common questions about COVID-19 vaccinations in the workplace

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Rudy Patel is from ARCpoint Labs of Virginia Beach. For the last year, he says the company has been busy testing people for COVID-19.

Now that vaccines are available and people are returning to work, Patel is hearing from employers curious about how to proceed.

“They always have this question if they can enforce vaccines for employees,” said Patel.

Patel can’t answer it, so he brought in someone who can: a specialized attorney from the Drug Screening Compliance Institute. Together they’re hosting a virtual seminar to help employers navigate through the vaccination process in the workplace.

They’ll answer questions like, "Can you require an employee to stay home if they aren’t vaccinated?" and "What are the COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employee travel?"

“There are a lot of questions not only from employers but from common people who want to know about vaccines and the workplace,” said Patel.