Western Tidewater Health District prepares for Phase 1B vaccinations on January 25

Thousands of Hampton Roads residents will be able to get vaccinated next week.

FRANKLIN, Va. — The Western Tidewater Health District is preparing for thousands of people who are part of the Phase 1B rollout to get the COVID-19 vaccines, starting on January 25, 2021.

Health district officials and volunteers are ready to provide vaccinations for front line workers and people 65 years and older.

“Just in the 65-75 category the age range. In our district -- which covers the cities of Franklin, Suffolk, Southampton, and Isle of Wight County -- we’re expecting about 12,000 to 15,000 people total," said Western Tidewater Health District Public Emergency Manager Will Drewery.

Drewery said one of the Phase 1B vaccination sites is at the Franklin workforce development center.

“We can comfortably run 500 to 600 people out of this site with our current setup and we do have plans to expand that more out of indoor sites like this," said Drewery.

Volunteer nurses have worked three weeks inside this clinic vaccinating frontline workers and teachers like Dawn Cavanaugh. Her mother is over 70-years-old.

"I feel a little bit more comfortable being around her because I had to go to work. Even though we’re working virtually, we’ve been working in the building and so I’ve been around the other teachers. So, it's been making me feel a bit more comfortable around my mom," said Cavanaugh.

Drewery is asking for anyone who wants the vaccine to make an appointment at their health department clinic.

"We’re turning those in once a week for vaccinations in the places people are familiar with," said Drewery.

Cavanaugh said her mom is one person who will make an appointment to get the shot next week.