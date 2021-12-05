Williamsburg COVID-19 vaccine center to close

The clinic in the Colonial Williamsburg Visitor Center will be shutting its doors after Friday, May 14. A spokesperson said shot supply was up and demand was down.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A spokesperson for the city of Williamsburg said Thursday that the COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the Colonial Williamsburg Visitor Center would be shutting down.

Since it opened on Jan. 22, the release said this clinic distributed 21,715 Moderna doses, never wasting any vaccine.

The last day for people to make appointments or walk in to get the vaccine at this clinic would be May 14. It will be offering Moderna shots.

"As vaccine supply has become more available in more places, the demand for a mass vaccination clinic has diminished. Increasingly, the clinic has had difficulty filling open and no-show appointments," wrote the spokesperson.

The city said people who still need their second doses should be able to find them elsewhere.

The CDC has coordinated a website to help people find vaccines in their area. You can visit Vaccines.gov by clicking here.

People who have trouble navigating websites can still call the Williamsburg clinic's vaccine line, 877.724.1954, through May 31. People answering the phones there can help patients find a local vaccine appointment.

Remember - if you're making an appointment to get the vaccine, the clinic should never ask you to pay for the COVID-19 shot.

City Manager Andrew Trivette wrote that he was proud of the teamwork that went into running this clinic in the last three months.