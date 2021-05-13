The CDC says if I'm fully vaccinated I don't have to wear a mask, so why is that not the case in NC?

Governor Cooper's office told WCNC Charlotte that the current indoor mask mandate is still in effect.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolinians will still have to wear their masks indoors despite the new guidance that came down from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday.

The CDC announced it's eased the indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and inside in most situations.

The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for masks or social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

Despite this new guidance, Governor Cooper's office told WCNC Charlotte that the current indoor mask mandate is still in effect.

The CDC announcement today on masks shows the important benefits of vaccinations. North Carolina two weeks ago removed the outdoor mask mandate, but the indoor mask mandate remains in effect while state health officials review the specific CDC recommendations.

.@CDCgov website says you still are to follow local and state guidelines on mask wearing. @NC_Governor and @ncdhhs is currently reviewing the CDC’s new decision, and will make their own at some point... my guess is soon. pic.twitter.com/urOzDNbZDq — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) May 13, 2021

Gov. Cooper had already lifted the outdoor face coverings mandate back in April saying people would not have to wear a mask in certain outdoor situations. However, masks would still be recommended outdoors in crowded settings when social distancing is difficult.

"The pandemic is not over," North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper reminded everyone back in April.

"For our unvaccinated population, children or adults, we continue to recommend wearing masks," Dr. Cohen added.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts