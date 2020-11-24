VCU Health frontline workers share emotional video message

RICHMOND, Va. — Right now, living through the coronavirus pandemic is really hard for some people, and that's evident with our frontline workers.
Virginia Commonwealth University shared a video from its health care workers. In an emotional message, they are sharing what it's really like to fight against the virus.
"During these times with the pandemic, we've had to restrict visitation and to have only one visitor come to be at the bedside of a loved one when you have a family of four and eight," said RN Audrey Roberson in the video. "These are their last memories they're making with their loved one and to deny that out of an abundance of safety it's an unbelievably conflict and tug of war of moral distress."
The video is from nurses and doctors who have been on the front lines since March.