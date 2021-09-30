Days after Suffolk girl's death from COVID-19, VDH says another child died from the disease

Virginia Department of Health said the child's death was noted on the state's COVID-19 dashboard on Sept. 30. The Hampton Roads area is part of the Eastern Region.

Thursday morning, a spokesman for the Virginia Department of Health's Eastern Region said another child had died from COVID-19.

Larry Hill said the child was between the ages of 0 and 9, but he didn't share other details about the child except to say that the child died recently and that VDH added the death to its COVID-19 dashboard on Sept. 30.

The Eastern Region includes the Seven Cities in Hampton Roads, as well as Poquoson, James City County, Williamsburg, York County, Franklin, Isle of Wight County, and Southampton County. It also covers the Eastern Shore, the Middle Peninsula, and the Northern Neck.

This news comes just days after a 10-year-old girl from Suffolk died of complications from COVID-19.

The parents of Teresa Sperry said the disease attacked her heart which never had had problems before. She passed away on Sept. 27. They're still processing the loss of their little girl.

"She had such a caring heart and didn’t want to see anybody hurt and upset and wanted to make sure everybody had a friend," said Teresa Sperry's mother, Nicole.

Nicole, who is a teacher, said she thinks Teresa caught the virus helping other sick children at school.

In late July, a 17-year-old girl from Norfolk died of COVID-19 days before she was scheduled to be vaccinated.

Schwanda Corprew, a quiet girl who was the youngest of seven sisters, started having headaches and some body aches a few days before she passed away at home.