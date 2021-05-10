VDH prepares for spike in COVID-19 vaccine demand at Military Circle Mall

Nearly 600 people received a dose at MCM in the last week of September. More are anticipated in the coming weeks, whether for a boost, work or school requirement.

More COVID-19 shots are getting in arms.

With Pfizer's go-ahead for a booster jab to certain populations, the immunocompromised seeking a third mRNA dose or others getting their very first shot — health departments in Hampton Roads are preparing for a spike in vaccine demand.

598 people visited Military Circle Mall for a COVID-19 vaccine in the past week.

This coming week, the vaccine clinic will be open on these dates and times.

Tuesday, October 5 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, October 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"We also are seeing additional requirements by workplaces to get vaccinated. We're seeing additional interest by younger individuals who are school aged or in athletic programs," said Dr. Parham Jaberi, the acting health director for Norfolk and Portsmouth Health Departments.

There are also folks who might be seeking a boost.

The moderately to severely immuno-compromised who received Pfizer or Moderna are eligible for a third dose, according to the CDC.

"It's actually the same vaccine, it's just when or who you give it to," said Dr. Jaberi. "The third dose. The idea is you need an additional dose to get your immunity built up in the first place. For the booster dose, you achieved immunity but after some time, you need to get it back up again above a certain line."

The CDC clarified some people who got Pfizer can get a booster shot, at least six months after their second dose.

That includes the 65+ age group, as well as anyone 18 and older with underlying medical conditions or in high-risk settings.

13News Now is told you don't need to bring proof or medical papers, other than your vaccination record card.

Additionally, Dr. Jaberi and teams are paying close attention to pending authorization of Pfizer's vaccine for the 5 to 11-year-olds.

With all that in mind, Dr. Jaberi told us plans are in the works to expand hours at Military Circle, starting Saturday, October 9. He said "stay tuned" for the ironed-out details.

Dr. Jaberi also pointed out COVID-19 testing demand is steady.

Military Circle Mall will offer PCR testing for ages 3 and up on Monday, October 4 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Minors need a parent or guardian with them.

You can also contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline at (757) 683-2745, if you have any questions.