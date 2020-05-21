Venetian in Las Vegas offering free night for frontline workers

The casino resort says it's offering discount rates for a limited time and donating a night to workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

LAS VEGAS — The Venetian Las Vegas resort is offering first responders, essential workers and others on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic a free night's stay at the hotel.

Health care workers, grocery store employees, firefighters, law enforcement officers, postal workers, educators and many others are on The Venetian's list of those eligible for a free night. The large, lavish Italian-themed casino resort on the Vegas Strip is known for its gondola rides and attractions. Its website has more information about how to take advantage of the offer.

Nevada gambling regulators are calling casino companies to a workshop next week with health and safety officials aimed at sharpening rules for reopening the state’s shuttered gambling establishments.

With no opening date currently set, the session scheduled for Tuesday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board could help show when Gov. Steve Sisolak will lift his mid-March order that stopped gambling in Nevada and closed casinos to prevent groups from gathering and spreading coronavirus.

A control board statement said regulators will determine how reopening will occur and the governor will determine when.

The Democratic governor allowed a May 9 partial return of customers to restaurants, salons and other nonessential businesses. But he kept casinos, nightclubs, spas and gyms closed, along with indoor movie theaters, community centers, tattoo parlors, strip clubs and brothels.

Some Las Vegas resorts are taking reservations and aiming for a June 1 reopening — while warning customers that plans remained subject to change.

State health officials on Wednesday reported 7,166 positive cases of COVID-19 and 373 deaths.