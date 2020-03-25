Veterinarians donate vital supplies to coronavirus fight

Veterinary hospitals from North Carolina to New York to Colorado are giving vital equipment and supplies to their human-focused counterparts.

Breathing machines, masks, gowns, protective suits - the donations come in response to a call last week from the U.S. agriculture secretary for materials to combat the pandemic.

One veterinary official says the schools have lined up more than six dozen ventilators that could be commandeered for human treatment.