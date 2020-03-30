Video shows motorists driving off road, around barriers to avoid Florida coronavirus checkpoint

A viewer shared this video with First Coast News saying she saw many cars, some with Florida tags and some out of state, skirt the barriers and avoided being checked

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Florida instituted mandatory coronavirus checkpoints on highways around the state Sunday to track people coming from "hot zones" like New York. That didn't stop some motorists on Interstate 95 south in Georgia from entering the state. Many simply drove off the road and around barriers to avoid the checkpoint.

Long lines of traffic formed much of the day as the Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Transportation stopped travelers from coronavirus "hot zones" to deliver a stern message: "Self isolate. We'll be watching."