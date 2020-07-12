Virginia attorney general warns about scams as country gets closer to FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines

With the potential for fake vaccines and treatments claiming to fight coronavirus to be out there, Attorney General Mark Herring wants people to do their homework.

RICHMOND, Va. — The closer the United States gets to having an FDA-approved vaccine available for COVID-19, the more vaccine-related scams could be on the rise.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is warning people to be cautious of claims that a vaccine, medication, or other treatment is a cure for COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, scammers will take advantage of Virginians’ excitement over the prospect of an effective vaccine just to make a buck. I know Virginians are tired and ready to get their lives back to normal, but I want to urge everyone to be wary of any too good to be true COVID vaccine offers,” said Herring.

He explained “Once distribution begins there will be strict protocols for receiving it. I want to urge all Virginians to remain vigilant and make sure you do your research before giving your money to anyone purporting to be selling a COVID vaccine or treatment."

Here are some recommendations to help avoid being scammed:

Always speak with a medical professional or a doctor first, in order to get the COVID-19 vaccine or treatment.

Do not buy any kind of COVID-19 vaccine or treatment over the internet or through an online pharmacy.

Make sure that your doctor or physician is approved to administer any kind of COVID-19 vaccine or treatment.

Ignore any unsolicited or “too good to be true” offers for vaccines, miracle cures, or treatments.

Be wary of any online ads you may see for COVID-19 vaccines or treatments on social media.

Do not respond to any unsolicited emails, text messages, or calls that are offering any kind of COVID-19 vaccine or treatment.

Always talk with your doctor or another healthcare professional before you try any product claiming to treat, cure, or prevent COVID-19.

Click here for more details about COVID-19. Also, you can visit the FDA's Resources page to learn more about treatments that are in progress.

People who have questions or concerns or think they may have fallen victim to a vaccine-related scam should contact the Virginia Attorney General's Consumer Protection Section at 800-552-9963 or consumer@oag.state.va.us.