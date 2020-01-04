x
Virginia Beach accepting PPE donations for first responders, front line employees

The city said it would accept masks, nitrile gloves, disinfecting cleaner and eye protection for its employees fighting to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city officials announced Wednesday that they would be accepting donations of personal protective equipment for its front-line workers through the coronavirus pandemic.

The city is asking donors to fill out a form as part of the formal donation process, so officials can prioritize and organize drop-offs and pickups. 

Here are some of the things the city is asking for:

  • Disinfecting cleaner approved for COVID use
  • Eye protection (glasses and goggles)
  • Fluid and droplet hair protection
  • Hand sanitizer
  • N95 Masks – large, medium, small, universal
  • Nitrile Gloves – XL, large, medium, small
  • Protective Gowns (prefer moisture barrier / level 3)
  • Surgical mask with or without Fluid Shield Protection
  • Surgical shoe covers

Donations are especially appreciated if the equipment is commercial-grade, and in its original packaging.

To adhere with social distancing policies, the city is asking people not to donate food or supplies in-person to any public locations.

