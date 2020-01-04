Virginia Beach accepting PPE donations for first responders, front line employees

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city officials announced Wednesday that they would be accepting donations of personal protective equipment for its front-line workers through the coronavirus pandemic.
The city is asking donors to fill out a form as part of the formal donation process, so officials can prioritize and organize drop-offs and pickups.
Here are some of the things the city is asking for:
- Disinfecting cleaner approved for COVID use
- Eye protection (glasses and goggles)
- Fluid and droplet hair protection
- Hand sanitizer
- N95 Masks – large, medium, small, universal
- Nitrile Gloves – XL, large, medium, small
- Protective Gowns (prefer moisture barrier / level 3)
- Surgical mask with or without Fluid Shield Protection
- Surgical shoe covers
Donations are especially appreciated if the equipment is commercial-grade, and in its original packaging.
To adhere with social distancing policies, the city is asking people not to donate food or supplies in-person to any public locations.