Virginia Beach accepting PPE donations for first responders, front line employees

The city said it would accept masks, nitrile gloves, disinfecting cleaner and eye protection for its employees fighting to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city officials announced Wednesday that they would be accepting donations of personal protective equipment for its front-line workers through the coronavirus pandemic.

The city is asking donors to fill out a form as part of the formal donation process, so officials can prioritize and organize drop-offs and pickups.

Here are some of the things the city is asking for:

Disinfecting cleaner approved for COVID use

Eye protection (glasses and goggles)

Fluid and droplet hair protection

Hand sanitizer

N95 Masks – large, medium, small, universal

Nitrile Gloves – XL, large, medium, small

Protective Gowns (prefer moisture barrier / level 3)

Surgical mask with or without Fluid Shield Protection

Surgical shoe covers

Donations are especially appreciated if the equipment is commercial-grade, and in its original packaging.