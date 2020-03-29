Virginia Beach church hosting 'drive in' service

The Potter's House of Virginia Beach is exploring a unique way to hold service during the coronavirus pandemic.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This morning's Sunday service is a little different than it usually is. It's entirely outdoors.

The Potter’s House of Virginia Beach is hosting a drive-in church at 11 a.m. at their Lynnhaven Parkway site.

Instead of gathering inside a chapel, people can simply drive up and sit in their cars to hear the music and the message.

“Because of the coronavirus, there’s an element of panic and people are afraid so we thought this is a really cool way to bring the community together while still maintaining our social distancing and things that we know that we have to be aware of,” Pastor Adam Dragoon said.

The governor’s order to social distance, stay six feet away from others, and limit gatherings to less than 10 people have forced a lot of churches to cancel services, move services online, or in this case - get creative.

“I wish I could take credit for the idea, but I can’t. I heard about another church that was doing it in the Midwest and as soon as I heard about it, I thought – this is something I have to try,” Dragoon said.

“We were not made to be alone, we were not made to be in isolation.”

He said it’s about maintaining a connection and meeting spiritual needs during a difficult time.

“There’s more danger out there than just physical viruses," Dragoon said. "There is also the danger of spiritual viruses – things like loneliness, things like anger and bitterness. And those kinds of things you can’t treat with a vaccine.”