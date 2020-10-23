Virginia Beach Circuit Court closed Friday due to COVID-19

The Virginia Beach Circuit Court and Circuit Court Clerk's Office will be closed all day Oct. 23.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Circuit Court and the Circuit Court Clerk's Office is closed Friday due to COVID-19.

That's according to a Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office spokesperson who told us that the court and office as well as the satellite office in Princess Anne Road were forced to close all day Oct. 23.

We haven't received details on any COVID-19 infections or if those areas will be sanitized.

The Virginia Beach Courthouse and other parts of that building will be open for business as usual.

Earlier this week, we got word that the Virginia Beach General District Court had to close Monday and Tuesday after two court personnel and two Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office deputies who work at the court tested positive for coronavirus.

The city did clean and disinfect the affected areas at the General District Court.