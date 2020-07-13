Virginia Beach city leaders urge people to wear masks, follow coronavirus guidelines

As cases of COVID-19 continued to climb in Virginia Beach, there's a push from city officials who are urging residents to adhere to safety guidelines.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city officials called on people to follow state coronavirus guidelines to avoid more restrictions.

The Hampton Roads area, along with other parts of southeastern Virginia, is seeing some major surges in cases and some concerning upward trends in health metrics.

Governor Northam spoke about the recent rise in this area's caseload on July 10 and made it clear that he won't hesitate to tack on even more restrictions if cases continue to mount.

On Friday, July 10, Virginia Beach, Norfolk, and Portsmouth reported their largest single-day increase in cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health data.

The city also released details earlier this month on where they're seeing the most cases: in people ages 20-29.

"COVID is posing a continuing threat and we want to make sure that everyone follows the same guidelines we have been advocating for the last several weeks: wear a face covering while indoors and in public spaces, especially when it isn't possible to maintain six feet of distance from others, said Mayor Robert M. "Bobby" Dyer. "In addition, it's important that we remind everyone to wash their hands thoroughly and frequently. We know these measures are effective at helping stop the spread."