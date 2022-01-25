Dozens in Virginia Beach voice support, frustration to school board over mask wearing

Days after the board's vote offering families a chance for their students to opt-out from wearing a mask, members heard from about 50 people.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The debate over masks is heating up in Virginia Beach. Days after a vote that offers families the chance to opt their students out from wearing one, the school board Tuesday night heard from dozens of people for and against the move.

About 50 people — including parents, students and teachers — sounded off to the Virginia Beach school board.

"I found some security with the mask mitigation being in place," said one parent.

One young student said, "Today was the best day in the last two years of going to school."

Starting Tuesday, more than 5,000 families that filed paperwork sent their students to class without a mask. This came on the heels of the school board's vote last week.

Teachers and school division employees are still required to wear face coverings. Students riding a school bus are as well, per federal law.

Some people are advocating that the option stays in place.

"Keep your focus off of making new motions," said one mother with school-aged children.

Another mother said, "I urge you not to make a move like that [a new motion] be your defining moment. This was such a huge step on Thursday. We cannot confuse these children any longer."

Others are pleading with board members to backtrack on the move.

"Your decision puts my health and my child's health at risk," said one teacher who is also a parent.

"[It] placed students, parents and educators in physical and emotional turmoil again," said Kathleen Slinde, president of the Virginia Beach Education Association.

Moreover, Chief of Staff Dr. Don Robertson explained that the division is asking parents to declare interest in a switch to virtual learning until Thursday. Then, administrators will evaluate what they can offer moving forward.

Meantime, Robertson said the division itself doesn't have a remote option. "Schools are not going to be providing concurrent instruction to students at home. That is a burden we are not asking teachers to take on."

Virginia Beach school administrators won't put the task of masking or unmasking enforcement on teachers either.

Division leaders also clarified Tuesday they will not separate students in groups, based on whether they come to school wearing a mask.