Virginia Beach coronavirus survivor blasts President over 'Don't be afraid' of COVID tweet

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Jennifer Michalski is a survivor.

On September 17, she was rushed to Virginia Beach General Hospital where she learned she had COVID-19.

“My body hurt so bad, you couldn’t touch me,” said Michalski. “That’s when it started going downhill.”

Michalski said she thought she was going to die.

But three weeks have passed and she is starting to make a recovery. What didn’t help, she says, was seeing President Donald Trump’s tweet Monday. Along with letting the public know he will be leaving the hospital, the President told people not to be afraid of COVID-19, and "don't let it dominate your lives."

Michalski’s husband, daughter, and son were also diagnosed with the virus.